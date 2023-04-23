Jaishankar calls on Guyana PM, discusses energy, defence cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Guyana's Prime Minister Mark Phillips and discussed energy, disaster resilience, and defence cooperation. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Jaishankar said, "Glad to call on Prime Minister Mark Phillips of Guyana. Discussed energy, disaster resilience and preparedness and defence cooperation. India will partner with Guyana in its developmental journey."

Earlier, Jaishankar co-chaired the 5th India-Guyana Joint Commission Meeting with his Guyana counterpart Hugh Todd and held "comprehensive discussions" related to agriculture, energy, health and pharmaceuticals and defence cooperation. "Co-chaired the 5th India-Guyana Joint Commission Meeting with Foreign Minister Hugh Todd this afternoon. Comprehensive discussions in agriculture; energy; health & pharmaceuticals; ayurveda and wellness; defence cooperation; human resources; tech & innovation and infra development," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

"Witnessed exchange of agreements in Migration and Mobility and Air Connectivity. Encouraged our officials to continue the close contacts and facilitate stronger business-to-business ties," Jaishankar wrote further on Twitter. On Saturday, Jaishankar called on Guyana President Irfaan Ali.

"Delighted to call on Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and VP Bharrat Jagdeo at the State House. Conveyed the personal greetings and warm regards of PM @narendramodi. Their recent visits to India have provided new momentum for our ties," the EAM tweeted. He also said it is very natural to discuss cricket on a visit to Guyana, as he called the nation, the land of Rohan Kanhai and Lance Gibbs.

Moreover, Jaishankar during his Guyana visit also celebrated Earth Day and planted a tree. "Celebrated Earth Day in Georgetown by planting a Simarupa tree in this beautiful country. May this sapling grow and prosper reflecting the strength and vitality of the India-Guyana relationship," the minister wrote on Twitter.

Jaishankar also met his counterpart from Saint Lucia, Alva Baptiste in Guyana and said he appreciated his insights at the India-CARICOM ministerial held in Guyana on Friday. The External Affairs Minister Jaishankar is on a four-nation Central and Latin America visit which began on April 21.

Following his visit to Guyana, Jaishankar will visit Panama tomorrow for two day-visit from April 24-25. He will be calling on top leadership and would be hosted by Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo. During this visit, the India-SICA Foreign Ministerial Meeting will also be convened wherein he would meet representatives of the eight-country Central American Integration System (SICA). After his Panama visit, the EAM will leave for Colombia and the Dominican Republic. (ANI)

