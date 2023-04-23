Three children killed after car runs over them in PoK's Gilgit Baltistan

Three children were killed when a car ran over them during the Eid celebrations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit Baltistan said, reported Dawn citing a rescue official. As per the rescue official, six children were celebrating Eid when a car crushed them, killing three on the spot and injuring the rest.

Giving details about the incident, Rescue 1122 in charge of Ghanche district Ashiq Hussain said that all the children were out on a road in Barah Bala village, dressed in new clothes. Locals said the children had gone to a nearby shop during which they were run over by the out-of-control vehicle.

Hussain said that after the incident, the police detained the vehicle's driver and initiated an investigation while the rescue team administered initial medical aid to the injured and then admitted them to the District Headquarters Hospital Ghanche for treatment, reported Dawn. He said the situation of one injured child was critical.

A similar incident was seen in Punjab's Dunyapur city where a caravan collided with some wayside cottages, killing at least seven people, including 4 children, ARY News reported. It was reportedly observed the caravan veered off the road due to overspeeding and smashed into roadside huts in the Kahror neighbourhood of Dunyapur, instantly killing seven people and wounding four more.

When police and rescue crews arrived, they moved the injured and deceased to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, ARY News reported. Four children and two women were among the deceased, according to rescuers.

Meanwhile, last month, three people died and 18 were injured when a Skardu-bound passenger coaster coming from Rawalpindi plunged into a ravine on Karakorum Highway near Chilas in the Diamer district, according to Dawn. In February, 25 passengers from Gilgit-Baltistan died when a Rawalpindi-bound passenger bus from Ghizer fell into a ravine near Kohistan. (ANI)

