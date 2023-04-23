Left Menu

Three children killed after car runs over them in PoK's Gilgit Baltistan

Three children were killed and as many injured on Saturday when a car ran over them during Eid celebrations in Gilgit-Baltistan's Ghanche district, a rescue official said.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2023 11:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 11:37 IST
Three children killed after car runs over them in PoK's Gilgit Baltistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

Three children were killed when a car ran over them during the Eid celebrations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit Baltistan said, reported Dawn citing a rescue official. As per the rescue official, six children were celebrating Eid when a car crushed them, killing three on the spot and injuring the rest.

Giving details about the incident, Rescue 1122 in charge of Ghanche district Ashiq Hussain said that all the children were out on a road in Barah Bala village, dressed in new clothes. Locals said the children had gone to a nearby shop during which they were run over by the out-of-control vehicle.

Hussain said that after the incident, the police detained the vehicle's driver and initiated an investigation while the rescue team administered initial medical aid to the injured and then admitted them to the District Headquarters Hospital Ghanche for treatment, reported Dawn. He said the situation of one injured child was critical.

A similar incident was seen in Punjab's Dunyapur city where a caravan collided with some wayside cottages, killing at least seven people, including 4 children, ARY News reported. It was reportedly observed the caravan veered off the road due to overspeeding and smashed into roadside huts in the Kahror neighbourhood of Dunyapur, instantly killing seven people and wounding four more.

When police and rescue crews arrived, they moved the injured and deceased to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, ARY News reported. Four children and two women were among the deceased, according to rescuers.

Meanwhile, last month, three people died and 18 were injured when a Skardu-bound passenger coaster coming from Rawalpindi plunged into a ravine on Karakorum Highway near Chilas in the Diamer district, according to Dawn. In February, 25 passengers from Gilgit-Baltistan died when a Rawalpindi-bound passenger bus from Ghizer fell into a ravine near Kohistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

 Japan
2
Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

 India
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition of ex-prosecutor; U.S. abortion providers relieved but wary as Supreme Court preserves pill access and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test flight's liftoff; SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023