UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mauritanian President, Iraqi Prime Minister, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar
ANI | Updated: 23-04-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 15:04 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi [United Arab Emirates], April 23 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today exchanged, over the phone, Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of Mauritania; Mohammed Shiaa' Al Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq; and His Eminence Dr Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.
During the calls, they prayed to God to bestow His blessings on Arab and Muslim nations and grant peace and security to the people of the world. (ANI/WAM)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
