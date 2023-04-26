Coney Island's historic scene could be revitalized by new hotel and leisure complex

The leisure sector is still in recovery mode across the globe, and nowhere more so than in traditional US tourism hotspots like Coney Island. The island has actually been peninsular for the past 100 years, connected to the mainland by a landfill. Nicknamed the Playground of the World, Coney Island’s primary focus has been leisure and entertainment since the first amusement parks were constructed there way back in the 1800s.

Recent decades have seen a dramatic decline, however, and a number of redevelopment plans over the past 50 years have come to nothing. However, a consortium of big hitters in the leisure industry has come together with a plan that could put Coney Island firmly back on the tourism map.

A brief history of Coney Island

Beautiful beaches and sea views all within easy reach of Manhattan made Coney Island a magnet for wealthy vacationers as long ago as the 1830s. The first hotel was built in 1829, and over the following 50 years, road, ferry, and rail links were installed, ready for the island’s first formal resort, Brighton Beach, which grew in the early 1870s.

The early to mid-20th century represented the heyday of Coney Island. It was the fashionable place to be seen, and the famous Riegelmann Boardwalk, which celebrates its centenary this year, formed the nucleus around which three different amusement parks were constructed in the 1920s and 30s. At the time, Coney Island was the largest and most popular entertainment destination in America, and it pioneered innovations that ranged from electric lights to rollercoaster rides.

In the post-war years, however, Coney Island went into a period of decline. Its largest amusement park, Luna Park was devastated by fire in 1944, and Steeplechase Park, which had never fully recovered from the State ban on horserace betting, was closed down in 1964, and its rides sold off.

Over the subsequent 50 years, Coney Island has soldiered on, attracting steady, if unspectacular, tourist numbers during the summer months to its historic boardwalk, its one remaining amusement park, and the slightly melancholy atmosphere of faded grandeur surrounding its historic rides like the Wonder Wheel and the Cyclone.

Countless redevelopment projects have been proposed over the past 50 years, most of which never proceeded beyond the initial planning stage. Those that have gone ahead, such as the new amphitheater and the reborn Luna amusement park have been considerably pared-down versions of initially grandiose plans.

A casino resort for the new era?

Coney Island’s decline was concurrent with the rise of Las Vegas, more than 2,500 miles away in Nevada. There is, therefore, a certain irony that the latest plan for its rebirth is largely contingent on it being granted one of the three new casino licenses that the State of New York has made available.

Casino gaming has become a huge business over the past decade, and the arrival of online platforms has made slots, blackjack, roulette, and the rest accessible to all. A quick glance at an independent review site like Legit Gambling Sites tells you all you need to know about how the online casino and mobile casino app business is thriving in the US. And far from competing with land-based casinos, online operators actually bring them new business. There are thousands of casino-goers who have been inspired to try out the real thing after getting a taste for slots or video poker on a mobile app.

Right now, Resorts World is the only casino in NYC, but that is set to change with three new gaming licenses up for grabs. The fate of the two of them is already widely rumored to be settled. Yonkers Raceway and Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens already have slot machines and are thought to be shoe-ins. That leaves one remaining license and it could be destined for Coney Island.

An ambitious bid with impressive backers

The Coney Island bid is being led by former NYC Councilman and one-time World’s Tallest Politician Robert Cornegy. His plan to revitalize Coney Island with a grandiose new hotel resort, with a casino at its epicenter, is backed by some serious players in the gaming business. These include the following:

Chickasaw Nation – this Oklahoma-based Native American tribe successfully operates around 20 casinos across the United States, including WinStar, the largest casino on the planet.

Thor Equities – the real estate management and development firm that currently owns swathes of Coney Island.

Saratoga Casino Holdings – the company behind the Saratoga Springs Casino in Upstate New York, as well as the Black Hawk in Colorado.

Lends – a peer-to-peer lending platform.

The proposed complex, called simply The Coney, would include a new hotel right across from the boardwalk with a casino, restaurants, bars, and conference facilities. Cornegy told Brooklyn Paper he is aiming to “do something epic by bringing economic stability to Coney Island.” The casino would provide a reason for tourists to visit what has now become a seasonal resort all year round.

The bid faces some stiff competition, including applications for a rooftop casino at Saks Fifth Avenue and another, championed by Jay-Z, for Caesar’s Palace in Times Square. Wynn Resorts, meanwhile, has thrown its hat into the ring, proposing to build a casino at Hudson Yards.

The final decision will be made by the New York Gaming Commission, which is expected to make its ruling before the end of the second quarter of 2023.

