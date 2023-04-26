UAE Pro League to organise 'UAE Development Forum' in May

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 26 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Pro League recently announced that it will be hosting the "UAE Development Forum" on 1st-2nd May at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi. This annual event aims to improve the work system and transform the Pro League's initiative into plans that contribute to achieving the comprehensive shift of Emirati football.

During the second edition of the forum, the technical and commercial aspects of the UAE Pro League's various competitions will be reviewed, and the development of clubs in sustainability, facilities, and marketing will also be explored. Notable specialists from FIFA, Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), Asian Football Confederation (AFC), international lecturers, and representatives of professional clubs are expected to attend the event. The decision to hold the UAE Development Forum follows the first edition's success, which was the first of its kind and the most comprehensive in terms of initiatives, discussions, and visions. The goal was to identify the most critical challenges facing the Pro League's competitions, not only at the technical level but also in all areas related to professionalism. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)