Left Menu

Indian envoy to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat presents his credentials before Chinese premier Xi Jinping

The Chinese President received the credentials of 70 ambassadors to China on April 24.

ANI | Updated: 26-04-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 16:21 IST
Indian envoy to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat presents his credentials before Chinese premier Xi Jinping
Indian ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat presents his credentials before Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat presented his credentials to Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People, according to the Embassy of India in Beijing. The Chinese President received the credentials of 70 ambassadors to China on April 24.

Xi Jinping, while extending his welcome to the ambassadors, asked them to convey his cordial greetings and best wishes to their state leaders, organisation leaders and the people, State-run Xinhua news agency reported. According to Xinhua, China is all set to strengthen friendship and expand mutually beneficial cooperation with people of other countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit and push forward bilateral relations, said Xi.

Xi also noted that it is hoped that ambassadors will have a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of China and serve as envoys of friendship and bridges of cooperation. The Chinese government will provide support and convenience for ambassadors to perform their duties, as per Xinhua. The Chinese Premier also said that China has come a long way in battling the Covid-19 pandemic by putting people and life first. In this process, China has received sincere help from several countries and people.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech after receiving the credentials of 70 ambassadors to China, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023