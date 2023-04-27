US: Pennsylvania State Senate passes bill recognising Diwali as official holiday

Left Menu

Meanwhile, Greg Rothman in a tweet stated that the legislation to recognize Diwali in Pennsylvania was passed in the Pennsylvania Senate by 50-0.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Pennsylvania State Senate has passed a bill to recognize Diwali as an official holiday, Nikil Saval, a member of the Pennsylvania State Senate announced in a tweet. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Nikil Saval expressed gratitude to Greg Rothman for giving him the opportunity to join him in introducing the bill.

He tweeted, "The Senate voted unanimously to recognize Diwali as an official holiday! To all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter. Thank you, @rothman_greg, for the opportunity to join you in introducing this bill." Meanwhile, Greg Rothman in a tweet stated that the legislation to recognize Diwali in Pennsylvania was passed in the Pennsylvania Senate by 50-0.

Rothman tweeted, "My legislation to recognize Diwali in Pennsylvania just passed the PA Senate 50-0. Today's vote upholds and celebrates our Commonwealth's rich cultural diversity. Thank you @SenatorSaval for agreeing to cosponsor this piece of legislation." In an official statement, Greg Rothman said, "Thousands of Pennsylvanians celebrate Diwali each year, including many residents of the 34th Senatorial District." He further said, "Recognizing Diwali as an official state holiday upholds and celebrates our Commonwealth's rich cultural diversity."

He noted that South Asian residents in Pennsylvania consider Diwali as a "time of reflection and gathering." In the statement, Rothman stated, "For many of Pennsylvania's nearly 200,000 South Asian residents, the Diwali "festival of light" is a time of reflection and gathering. This year, Diwali will be observed on Nov. 12." In the statement, Nikil Saval said, "Our Commonwealth's official recognition of Diwali sends a clear message of inclusion to the thousands of Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection each year: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter." He further stated, "It is fitting that this time for reflection on the endless struggle of light over darkness be extended statewide." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

