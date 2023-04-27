UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Independence Day
Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 27 (ANI/WAM): UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Faure Gnassingbe of the Republic of Togo on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, also dispatched similar messages to President Gnassingbe. (ANI/WAM)
