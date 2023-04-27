US Embassy in India to host 2-day festival 'We the People For Climate Action' on April 28-29

The US Embassy in India is celebrating changemakers and social entrepreneurs who work to protect the environment in a two-day festival on April 28-29 at the American Center New Delhi. More than 250 young changemakers including Indian social entrepreneurs, innovators, student leaders, and lifestyle influencers will participate and highlight efforts to promote emissions reduction, alternative energy, sustainable fashion, and green businesses through workshops and conventions, according to an official statement.

The festival includes a performance by American musician Kelsey Rae and her band 2B1World, on upcycled musical instruments. According to the official statement, Carly Van Orman, Public Diplomacy Officer at the US Embassy said, "The United States and India face a shared challenge to combat climate change, and we are thrilled to be able to host this event with so many inspirational young activists and innovators who lead by example when it comes to active environmental protection and sustainable development. This fair will demonstrate best practices and build a strategy for follow-on action."

The festival will include panel discussions that highlight the partnership between the United States and India and showcase the initiatives of some of India's most dynamic environmental actors. Participants can view an art exhibit--in partnership with the Kala Care group--called "Limousine" about stretching the earth's resources, and a diplomacy simulation, challenging students to find solutions to a mock freshwater crisis. The event will showcase a sustainable fashion show, and green businesses of alumni from the U.S. Embassy's flagship entrepreneurship programs, Nexus and the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs.

Attendees will be able to participate in a book swap and experiential learning activities, upcycling trash into musical instruments to join a drum circle or fashions to display on the runway. The festival ends with a special performance by Kelsey Rae and 2B1 World on April 29, the press release said. The American Center in New Delhi is part of a network of nearly 700 public access American cultural and information centres across the globe that are devoted to providing information about the United States of America, including study opportunities and EducationUSA advising, promoting people-to-people ties and dialogue on key issues through culture and policy programming, serving as a local hub for alumni of US universities and US government-funded exchange programs, supporting the local English teaching community, and giving students and researchers access to the world-class e-library's research database and extensive library collection of books, films, magazines, and other materials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)