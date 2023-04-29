Left Menu

UK: Imperial college announces new scholarship for Indian students

According to the statement, under the 'Future Leaders Scholarship' programme, the college will support 30 students over the next three years with half of the scholarships reserved for female scholars.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2023 06:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 06:40 IST
UK: Imperial college announces new scholarship for Indian students
Imperial college announces new scholarship for Indian students (Image Credit: Twitter/@imperialcollege). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom's Imperial College announced the new scholarship programme for Indian Masters students, the college informed through a statement. According to the statement, under the 'Future Leaders Scholarship' programme, the college will support 30 students over the next three years with half of the scholarships reserved for female scholars.

This announcement came while Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh visited Imperial to meet researchers and students and strengthen ties with India. The scholarships will be for the students in the MSc programmes across Imperial's Faculties of Engineering, Natural Sciences, Medicine and the Business School, the statement read.

Talking about the scholarship programme, Professor Peter Haynes, Vice-Provost (Education and Student Experience) at Imperial, said, "It is a real priority for Imperial to continue to facilitate and support two-way mobility between India and the UK." "I hope that we are able to welcome even more students from India in the future and I am very pleased to announce that Imperial is investing just over Pound 400,000 in scholarships for the future STEM-B leaders of India. The investment will see the launch of 30 merit-based scholarships over the next three years, with the first application round opening next academic year," he added.

He further informed that at least 50 per cent of these prestigious 'Future Leaders' scholarships will be reserved for female scholars. The professor hoped to continue to work together on building upon the success and that Imperial can be at the fore of supporting UK-India partnerships in the coming decade."

The Imperial College also announced a new partnership with Chevening for scholars from India. Funding will be available for scholars who demonstrate the greatest potential to become leaders, decision-makers and opinion formers in India. The Chevening scholarship award will support academic fees and provide a monthly stipend, as per the statement. During his visit to the college, Singh met with some of Imperial's Indian students and scholars and encouraged them to reach their potential. He also highlighted the rapid progress science in India was making in a number of fields and the growth of Indian startups.

The minister, accompanied by Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, principle scientific advisor to the Union government, and other scientists and officials, visited Imperial's labs and heard about Imperial's growing research collaborations with India, according to the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023