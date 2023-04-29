Asylum decisions up by 40 per cent in 2022 in EU

Left Menu

Among the 384,245 asylum seekers who were granted protection status in 2022 in the EU, 44 per cent received refugee status, 31 per cent were given subsidiary protection, and 25 per cent received humanitarian protection. Compared with 2021, the number of refugee status granted increased by 22 per cent, subsidiary protection was up by 48 per cent, and humanitarian protection registered the highest increase with 72 per cent.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 13:51 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
Brussels [Belgium], April 29 (ANI/WAM): In 2022, European Union (EU) countries granted protection status to 384,245 asylum seekers, up by 40 per cent compared with 2021 (275,040), according to data published by Eurostat today.

The highest number of people who received protection status was reported by Germany (159,365, 41 per cent of the EU total), ahead of France (49 990, 13 per cent), Italy (39, 660, 10 per cent), and Spain (35, 765, 9 per cent). Together, these four countries granted 73% of the protection requests at the EU level The largest group who obtained protection status in the EU in 2022 were Syrians (29 per cent of the total number of people granted protection status in the EU). They were followed by Afghans (23 per cent) and Venezuelans (6 per cent). (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

