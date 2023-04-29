Buddhism has had profound impact on Bhutanese poetry, prose: Report

Buddhism has had a profound impact on Bhutanese poetry and prose, shaping the themes, styles, and content of the country's literary tradition, according to The Bhutan Live. Buddhism has influenced Bhutanese literature through its emphasis on compassion and empathy. Buddhist teachings stress on the importance of developing kindness and empathy towards all living beings, and this message is often echoed in Bhutanese poetry and prose.

Bhutanese writers frequently use their work to explore the complexities of human relationships, highlight the importance of compassion, and urge readers to show kindness towards others. As per The Bhutan Live, another important influence of Buddhism on Bhutanese literature is its emphasis on impermanence and the transitory nature of life. Buddhist philosophy holds that all things are impermanent, and this message is often reflected in Bhutanese literature.

Several Bhutanese writers use their work to explore themes of impermanence, change, and the cyclical nature of life. They encourage readers to embrace impermanence, let go of attachments, and find peace in the knowledge that everything is constantly in a state of flux, through their writing.

The poetic forms and styles used in Bhutanese literature are also influenced by Buddhism. Many Bhutanese poems are written in the form of dohas, short couplets that convey spiritual teachings in a concise and accessible way. According to The Bhutan Live, Dohas are often used to explore the complexities of the human experience and to offer guidance on how to live a meaningful life. Another popular form of Bhutanese poetry is the zhungdra, a lyrical style of poetry that is often sung and accompanied by traditional Bhutanese instruments. Zhungdra poems often celebrate the natural beauty of Bhutan and explore themes of love, longing, and spirituality. (ANI)

