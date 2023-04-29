Left Menu

Buddhism has had profound impact on Bhutanese poetry, prose: Report

Buddhism has influenced Bhutanese literature through its emphasis on compassion and empathy. Buddhist teachings stress on the importance of developing kindness and empathy towards all living beings, and this message is often echoed in Bhutanese poetry and prose.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 29-04-2023 17:57 IST
Buddhism has had profound impact on Bhutanese poetry, prose: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

Buddhism has had a profound impact on Bhutanese poetry and prose, shaping the themes, styles, and content of the country's literary tradition, according to The Bhutan Live. Buddhism has influenced Bhutanese literature through its emphasis on compassion and empathy. Buddhist teachings stress on the importance of developing kindness and empathy towards all living beings, and this message is often echoed in Bhutanese poetry and prose.

Bhutanese writers frequently use their work to explore the complexities of human relationships, highlight the importance of compassion, and urge readers to show kindness towards others. As per The Bhutan Live, another important influence of Buddhism on Bhutanese literature is its emphasis on impermanence and the transitory nature of life. Buddhist philosophy holds that all things are impermanent, and this message is often reflected in Bhutanese literature.

Several Bhutanese writers use their work to explore themes of impermanence, change, and the cyclical nature of life. They encourage readers to embrace impermanence, let go of attachments, and find peace in the knowledge that everything is constantly in a state of flux, through their writing.

The poetic forms and styles used in Bhutanese literature are also influenced by Buddhism. Many Bhutanese poems are written in the form of dohas, short couplets that convey spiritual teachings in a concise and accessible way. According to The Bhutan Live, Dohas are often used to explore the complexities of the human experience and to offer guidance on how to live a meaningful life. Another popular form of Bhutanese poetry is the zhungdra, a lyrical style of poetry that is often sung and accompanied by traditional Bhutanese instruments. Zhungdra poems often celebrate the natural beauty of Bhutan and explore themes of love, longing, and spirituality. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch tonight with three satellites aboard

(Update: Launch scrubbed) Watch Live: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy set to launch to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023