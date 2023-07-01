Left Menu

Kabul residents raise concern over slow process of passport distribution

The applicants, who were interviewed by TOLO News, said they are facing severe problems in the issuance of their passports.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 07:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 07:49 IST
Kabul residents raise concern over slow process of passport distribution
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Kabul residents have raised concerns over the slowness in the process of passport distribution. They have called on the Taliban to take the issue seriously, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

The applicants, who were interviewed by TOLO News, said they are facing severe problems in the issuance of their passports. A Kabul resident, Habib Rahman, said: "The process of passport distribution should be accelerated. The people are facing problems. This is the legitimate right of the people and citizens."

"There are medical patients who want to go abroad. I applied for a passport about one year ago, but it is yet to be implemented," said Khalilullah, another Kabul resident. Passport applicants have been attempting to get passports for many years, but they have not received them.

"It has been 15 months since I filled out an online form for my passport, but I am yet to get it. There are many people and crowds here," said Shadab, an applicant, as per TOLO News. The General Directorate of Passports spokesman, Noorullah Patman, said that the process of passport distribution has been continuing at the normal level.

"The department of passports is working to bring facilities for the people and give passports to those countrymen who need it. There are many applicants, and we are working based on a plan," he said. Based on the numbers of his department, between 8,000 to 10,000 passports are distributed on a daily basis in Kabul and the provinces. The department said that efforts are underway to create four other centers for passport distribution in the capital, according to TOLO News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023