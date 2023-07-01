Kabul residents raise concern over slow process of passport distribution

Kabul residents have raised concerns over the slowness in the process of passport distribution. They have called on the Taliban to take the issue seriously, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

The applicants, who were interviewed by TOLO News, said they are facing severe problems in the issuance of their passports. A Kabul resident, Habib Rahman, said: "The process of passport distribution should be accelerated. The people are facing problems. This is the legitimate right of the people and citizens."

"There are medical patients who want to go abroad. I applied for a passport about one year ago, but it is yet to be implemented," said Khalilullah, another Kabul resident. Passport applicants have been attempting to get passports for many years, but they have not received them.

"It has been 15 months since I filled out an online form for my passport, but I am yet to get it. There are many people and crowds here," said Shadab, an applicant, as per TOLO News. The General Directorate of Passports spokesman, Noorullah Patman, said that the process of passport distribution has been continuing at the normal level.

"The department of passports is working to bring facilities for the people and give passports to those countrymen who need it. There are many applicants, and we are working based on a plan," he said. Based on the numbers of his department, between 8,000 to 10,000 passports are distributed on a daily basis in Kabul and the provinces. The department said that efforts are underway to create four other centers for passport distribution in the capital, according to TOLO News. (ANI)

