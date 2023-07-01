48 killed in Kenya road crash

A total of 48 people were killed when a truck apparently lost control and rammed into other vehicles and pedestrians at a busy junction in western Kenya, Al Jazeera reported. "So far, we can confirm 48 dead and we are suspecting one or two are still trapped under the truck," local police commander Geoffrey Mayek said after the accident on the highway between the towns of Kericho and Nakuru on Friday night.

"Thirty people have been seriously injured and rushed to various hospitals. The numbers could be more but as of now we are sure about 30," he said. Regional police commander Tom Odera confirmed the death toll stood at 48.

Local media reports said that heavy rains are hindering rescue operations. "We are suspecting a truck which was being driven ... towards Kericho lost control and rammed into matatus [local minibuses] that were packed at a bus stop, running over those matatus and injuring passengers and pedestrians who were standing by the bus stop," Mayek said, as per Al Jazeera.

Peter Otieno, a driver, who witnessed the accident said: "I saw a speeding oncoming trailer. I swerved and escaped hitting him head-on. The person who was behind me thought I wanted to buy something. He overtook me and that is when he was hit. The trailer went off the road and hit other vehicles." "I saw about 20 bodies with my own eyes. There were other bodies that were under the vehicle," he said. (ANI)

