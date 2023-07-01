Left Menu

48 killed in Kenya road crash

"So far, we can confirm 48 dead and we are suspecting one or two are still trapped under the truck," local police commander Geoffrey Mayek said after the accident on the highway between the towns of Kericho and Nakuru on Friday night.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 07:51 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 07:51 IST
48 killed in Kenya road crash
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kenya

A total of 48 people were killed when a truck apparently lost control and rammed into other vehicles and pedestrians at a busy junction in western Kenya, Al Jazeera reported. "So far, we can confirm 48 dead and we are suspecting one or two are still trapped under the truck," local police commander Geoffrey Mayek said after the accident on the highway between the towns of Kericho and Nakuru on Friday night.

"Thirty people have been seriously injured and rushed to various hospitals. The numbers could be more but as of now we are sure about 30," he said. Regional police commander Tom Odera confirmed the death toll stood at 48.

Local media reports said that heavy rains are hindering rescue operations. "We are suspecting a truck which was being driven ... towards Kericho lost control and rammed into matatus [local minibuses] that were packed at a bus stop, running over those matatus and injuring passengers and pedestrians who were standing by the bus stop," Mayek said, as per Al Jazeera.

Peter Otieno, a driver, who witnessed the accident said: "I saw a speeding oncoming trailer. I swerved and escaped hitting him head-on. The person who was behind me thought I wanted to buy something. He overtook me and that is when he was hit. The trailer went off the road and hit other vehicles." "I saw about 20 bodies with my own eyes. There were other bodies that were under the vehicle," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023