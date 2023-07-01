Left Menu

US Supreme Court rules web designer can deny services to same-sex weddings

The US Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision on Friday, sided with web designer Lorie Smith, who had sought an exemption from a Colorado law that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and other factors.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 07:52 IST
US Supreme Court rules web designer can deny services to same-sex weddings
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Supreme Court has ruled that certain businesses can refuse to provide services to same-sex weddings. This comes as the latest blow to LGBTQ rights in the country, Al Jazeera reported. The US Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision on Friday, sided with web designer Lorie Smith, who had sought an exemption from a Colorado law that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and other factors.

Smith, an evangelical Christian who opposes marriage between anyone other than a man and a woman, sued Colorado's civil rights commission and other state officials in 2016, saying she feared being punished under the state's public accommodations law for refusing to serve gay weddings, as per Al Jazeera. Smith and her lawyers argued that being required to provide her services for a same-sex wedding would inherently force her to express messages contradicting her Christian beliefs and violate her right to free speech under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

According to some advocates, Smith's stance infringes on the rights of LGBTQ people to seek goods and services from businesses without discrimination. Writing for the Supreme Court majority on Friday, conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch sided with Smith. "As surely as Ms Smith seeks to engage in protected First Amendment speech," Gorsuch wrote, "Colorado seeks to compel speech Ms Smith does not wish to provide."

"The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands," the decision also reads, as per Al Jazeera. The ruling focused on a limited category of commercial activities, like artists or businesses creating content.

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonio Sotomayor in a dissenting opinion said the ruling risks being applied to any business as part of a wider "backlash" to moves towards LGBTQ equality in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023