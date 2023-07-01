Left Menu

UNESCO General Conference accepts US membership proposal

"This week, UNESCO members met for an extraordinary session of the organization's General Conference to consider a US proposal that would allow the United States to re-join the organization with full membership privileges and restore US leadership on a host of issues of importance and value to the American people," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The UNESCO General Conference on Friday (US local time) accepted the US' proposal to allow the country to rejoin the organisation. "This week, UNESCO members met for an extraordinary session of the organization's General Conference to consider a US proposal that would allow the United States to re-join the organization with full membership privileges and restore US leadership on a host of issues of importance and value to the American people," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I am encouraged and grateful that today the membership accepted our proposal, which will allow the United States to take the next, formal steps toward fully rejoining the organization," the US State Secretary said. According to Blinken, the US in pursuing full membership with UNESCO, makes clear its commitment to multilateralism and diplomacy on critical issues, including the protection of journalists, expanding access to education, shaping best practices on new and emerging technologies, protecting cultural heritage, and remembering the immeasurable toll of the Holocaust to ensure such atrocities never happen again.

"As President Biden has frequently noted, the United States is stronger, safer, and more prosperous when we engage with the rest of the world and when we seek cooperation, collaboration, and partnership. By rejoining UNESCO, the United States would reinforce that message and restore our leadership in a vital international space," Blinken said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

