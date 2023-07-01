IDF promotes two new major generals

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 1 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has two new Major Generals (two stars in the US military). Brigadier General Yaron Finkelman and Brigadier General Eyal Harel were officially promoted to that rank in a ceremony held at Camp Rabin, the IDF's main headquarters in Tel Aviv. Finkelman is set to take over as the new commander of the IDF's Southern Command. Harel will be the new head of the IDF's Planning Division and the building of the incoming multi-armed force.

"Throughout the years, I had the privilege of commanding and leading fighters in all sectors: in combat, operational activity and training. I had the privilege of serving with the best, whether as a commander or subordinate, and I learned from them all," said Major General Finkelman at the ceremony. "By joining the General Staff," he added, "which is of great importance in the leadership of the IDF, I consider myself an obligation to constantly interweave the task assigned to me in the Southern Command, and the overall observation and responsibility. The complementary contrast will be a source of strength. As always, the IDF values guide, the mission and the right thing to do."

"Big challenges are ahead. The State of Israel is threatened from all sides, and in the focus is the intensifying Iranian threat. The building of our force, the planning of resources, and above all - the cultivation of the human advantage - all of these should be carried out in accordance with the threats that are taking shape and unfolding," stated Major General Harel. (ANI/TPS)

