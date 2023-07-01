Left Menu

Pakistan: Security forces kill six 'terrorists' in North Waziristan, Tank

Pakistan's security forces killed six people, whom the officials called 'terrorists', during a gun battle in North Waziristan and Tank City, ARY News reported on Saturday quoting Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's security forces killed six people, whom the officials called 'terrorists', during a gun battle in North Waziristan and Tank City, ARY News reported on Saturday quoting Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR). As per the ISPR, in the gun battle in the Razmak area of the North Waziristan district three 'terrorists' were killed.

In another gun battle in Tank City, three others were killed and security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from them. ISPR said that militants remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens, reported ARY News.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism," the military's media said. A similar incident took place on Wednesday in the tribal districts of Bajaur and Khyber where four people, whom the official termed as terrorists, were killed and three more were left injured during an operation by the Pakistan military, Dawn reported.

The first operation was conducted in the Inayat Kalli area of Bajaur district over suspicion of the presence of a terrorist, named Shafiullah. The accused was wanted in several target killings, suicide attacks and bomb explosions, and carried a bounty worth 2 million Pakistani Rupees (PKR). According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and militants in the Mamond area of the district, and weapons and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

"The terrorists were involved in activities against security forces as well as in the killing of innocent citizens," Dawn quoted the statement. In another incident in Tirah Valley of Khyber district, one terrorist was killed and three others sustained injuries in an exchange of fire with the security forces during the operation.

An ISPR statement said the terrorist was killed during an operation, adding that an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists."Sanitisation of the area is being carried out in order to eliminate other militants," Dawn quoted the statement. (ANI)

