Left Menu

One person dies, two missing after heavy rain in Japan

Record-breaking rainfall pelted sections of western Japan and the southwestern Kyushu region, leaving one person dead and two others missing, according to local officials and the weather agency, Kyodo News reported.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 18:21 IST
One person dies, two missing after heavy rain in Japan
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Record-breaking rainfall pelted sections of western Japan and the southwestern Kyushu region, leaving one person dead and two others missing, according to local officials and the weather agency, Kyodo News reported. As a result of the seasonal rain, the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued warnings for mudslides, floods in low-lying areas, and river overflow in regions from western to eastern Japan.

A man found inside a washed-away car in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, was later declared dead, while a mudslide in Oita Prefecture, southwest Japan, swept away a house, with rescuers still attempting to reach the 70-year-old male inhabitant, according to local authorities, according to Kyodo News. Kyodo News is a news agency based in Minato, Tokyo.

According to the weather agency, areas around Chikujo in Fukuoka Prefecture in southwestern Japan received torrential rain early on Saturday that was falling at a rate of about 110 millimetres per hour. In several areas of the prefectures of Yamaguchi and Fukuoka, hourly rainfall records were reported.

According to local authorities, seven cars were discovered stranded in Mine, Yamaguchi Prefecture, because of the intense rain, and one of the drivers was missing. According to the bureau, 385 mm of rain fell in Yufu in Oita Prefecture in one day, setting a record for July.

According to West Japan Railway Co., Sanyo Shinkansen services between Hiroshima and Hakata stations have been temporarily discontinued, Kyodo News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023