Defence Secretary visits Myanmar, discusses transnational crimes

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane paid an official visit to Myanmar from June 30 to July 1, holding discussions on matters related to illegal trans-border movements and transnational crimes, the Ministry of Defence stated.

ANI | Updated: 01-07-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 18:53 IST
Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane paid an official visit to Myanmar from June 30 to July 1, holding discussions on matters related to illegal trans-border movements and transnational crimes, the Ministry of Defence stated. Issues like maintenance of tranquillity in the border areas, and India's security were also discussed during the visit, and the two sides reaffirmed their commitments towards their respective territories.

During his visit, Aramane called on the Chairman of the State Administrative Council, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, in Nay Pyi Taw. He also called on the Defence Minister of Myanmar Gen (Retd.) Mya Tun Oo and held meetings with Commander-in-Chief, Myanmar Navy, Admiral Moe Aung and Chief of Defence Industries Lt Gen Khan Myint Than. The visit came as an opportunity for the Defence secretary to raise matters pertaining to India's security interests with the senior leadership of Myanmar.

During the meetings, the two sides discussed issues related to the maintenance of tranquillity in the border areas, illegal trans-border movements and transnational crimes such as drug trafficking and smuggling. Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to ensure that their respective territories would not be allowed to be used for any activities inimical to the other.

India shares an approximately 1,700-km-long border with Myanmar. Any developments in that country have a direct impact on India's bordering regions. Peace and stability in Myanmar and the well-being of its people, therefore, remain of utmost importance to India, the ministry stated. (ANI)

