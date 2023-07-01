Quake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck 32km S of Kabul on Saturday, reported National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The depth of the quake was reported at 90 km.

According to NCS, the earthquake took place at 18:27:15 IST and the epicentre was found to be at latitude 34.26 and longitude 69.19. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 01-07-2023, 18:27:15 IST, Lat: 34.26 & Long: 69.19, Depth: 90 Km, Location: 32km S of Kabul, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited. No reports of material damage or casualties are known as of yet. (ANI)

