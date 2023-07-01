Twitter users complain of issues accessing micro-blogging platform amid buzz of global outage

Twitter users across countries complained of facing issues accessing the micro-blogging website amid buzz of a global outage. According to Down Detector, a website that tracks online service disruptions, thousands of users visited the micro-blogging website to discuss their experiences after the global outage hit Twitter.

When attempting to see or post a tweet, Twitteratis complained that they received the "Cannot retrieve tweets" error message. The stated outage, however, was not experienced by many users worldwide.

Amongst the most reported problems, according to Downdetector, were 45 per cent in App, 40 per cent on the website and the remaining 15 per cent on the feed. However, Twitter has not acknowledged the outage yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

