Israel: Exports and Imports of Goods by Mode of Transport 2022

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 1 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics released the data on the export and import of goods by mode of transport in 2022. In 2022, exports of goods to Israel by air transport increased by 22.0 per cent compared with 2021.

Imports of goods to Israel by sea transport from China comprised 20.0 per cent of the total value of imports by sea transport. Exports of goods from Israel by air transport to Ireland totalled 2.4 billion USD, compared with 1.2 billion USD in 2021.

Exports by air transport comprised 58.2 per cent (42.2 billion USD) of the total value of exported goods, exports by sea transport comprised 36.3 per cent (26.3 billion USD) of the total value of exported goods and exports by the other modes of transport (land transport, parcel post transport and self-propelled transport) comprised 5.5 per cent of the total value of exports. In 2022, imports by sea transport comprised 68.2 per cent (73.4 billion USD) of the total value of imported goods and imports by air transport comprised 29.9 per cent (32.2 billion USD) of the total value of imported goods. Total imports by the other modes of transport (land transport, parcel post transport and self-propelled transport) comprised 1.9 per cent of the total value of imported goods.

The main goods exported by sea transport were "Miscellaneous Chemical Products" which constituted 17.0 per cent of the total exports by sea transport (13.5 per cent in 2021), "Machinery and Mechanical Appliances and Computer Equipment" which constituted 12.3 per cent of the total exports by sea transport (13.7 per cent in 2021) and "Plastics and Articles Thereof " which constituted 12.0 per cent (13.4 per cent in 2021) of the total exports by sea transport. The main countries of exports by air transport were: the USA which constituted 30.5 per cent of the total exports by air transport (31.5 per cent in 2021), China 7.9 per cent (9.4 per cent in 2021), Ireland 5.7 per cent (3.6 in 2021), the United Kingdom 5.5 per cent (3.3 per cent in 2021) and India 5.2 per cent (5.9 per cent in 2021).

The main countries of origin of imports by air transport were: the USA which constituted 19.2 per cent of the total imports by air transport (19.2 per cent in 2021), China 14.4 per cent (14.5 per cent in 2021), Germany 6.9 per cent (6.7 per cent in 2021) and India 5.8 per cent (6.2 per cent in 2021). The main countries of origin of imports by sea transport were: China which constituted 20.0% of the total imports by sea transport (19.9 per cent in 2021), Turkey 8.5 per cent (8.4 per cent in 2021), Germany 5.4 per cent (6.0 per cent in 2021) and USA 5.3 per cent (5.8 per cent in 2021). (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)