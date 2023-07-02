Pakistan: Shopkeeper shot dead, relative injured after robbers attack in Karachi

A shopkeeper was shot dead and his relative injured in a mugging incident in Cattle Colony of Pakistan's Karachi as armed robbers continued to strike in the metropolis during the Eid holidays without any fear, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. The incident took place on Friday night within the limits of the Sukkan police station. According to the police, six robbers on two motorcycles reached the convenience store near Bengali Para and two of them entered while four others waited outside.

Area police officer Riaz Sanjrani said that two robbers held shop owner Zahid Qureshi and his brother-in-law Younus at gunpoint and demanded cash. He said that the shopkeepers resisted. However, the robbers fired at him and fled from the spot, Dawn reported. Both shopkeepers suffered bullet injuries and were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where doctors declared Zahid Qureshi dead on arrival, the report said. Meanwhile, Younus was admitted to hospital for treatment and his condition was said to be out of danger. The officer said that the robbers fled from the spot without taking any anything.

The Malir SSP has suspended the SHO of the Sukkan police station for failing to curb crimes. Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad has taken notice of the incident and asked for a report from the Malir SSP, according to Dawn. He stressed such incidents will not be tolerated and there will be no "apology" for police personnel for their inability to protect the life and property of the people. In another incident, armed criminals shot at and wounded a young man in the Gulshan-i-Iqbal area of Karachi. According to the police, the victim was identified as Fakhar Abbas. The victim was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment, Dawn reported.

Another young man sustained bullet injuries after armed criminals fired at him in the Korangi Crossing area in Karachi. The victim has been identified as Sajid Ali and taken to JPMC for treatment. As per the news report, a policeman and his friend were arrested for their alleged involvement in murdering a man in the Ramswami area of Karachi on the first day of Eid ul Azha. (ANI)

