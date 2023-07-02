Voices of Afghan women silenced, dreams shattered: Amnesty International

The rule of the Taliban has proved to be a hell for Afghan women - ban on education and working in the organisation - the situation is deteriorating for them, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported citing Amnesty International. Amnesty International said that the voices of Afghan women and girls have been silenced and their dreams have been shattered adding that them from public life is a "crime against humanity."

The organisation said that women are given no vocational training opportunities and are forced to wear a hijab in public places. Amnesty International released a video on Twitter on July 1 demonstrating the desperate situation of Afghan women and stressed that "sidelining women and girls" from public life can be considered a crime against humanity. It said that the Taliban-led government should be held accountable for it, Khaama Press reported.

Amnesty International said that the Taliban-led government has been accused of widespread human rights violations. The organisation said that the Taliban has responded with violence to the legitimate demands of Afghan women for nearly two years, according to Khaama Press report. The Taliban has not admitted to any of the claims and termed them foreign allegations and interference in the internal matters of Afghanistan.

Contrary to public opinion, Taliban leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada has called the situation of Afghan women and girls quite satisfactory and added that all their rights are protected and respected, according to the Khaama Press report. Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of six countries have jointly called on the Taliban to swiftly reverse policies and practices that restrict women and girls from exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported.

The call was made during a meeting of the foreign ministers from France, Germany, Indonesia, Liechtenstein, Mongolia, and South Africa at the Female Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on June 29 and 30. The statement issued at the meeting emphasized the need for full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation of women and girls in Afghanistan. It "urged the Taliban to promptly reverse policies that hinder women and girls from enjoying their human rights and fundamental freedoms, including their access to education, employment, freedom of movement, and their full and meaningful participation in public life", as per TOLO News.

The statement also called on all states and organizations to use their influence, in accordance with the United Nations Charter, to facilitate an urgent reversal of these policies and practices. (ANI)

