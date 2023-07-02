US: Two killed, 28 others injured in mass shooting incident in Baltimore

Two people were killed and 28 others injured in a mass shooting incident at a block party in Baltimore in the US, CNN reported citing officials. Nine people were taken to area hospitals for treatment and three of the injured are in critical condition, the report said. People received multiple calls after 12:30 am (local time) and reached the spot. Police found one woman dead and nine people suffering from gunshot injuries, Baltimore Police Acting Commissioner Richard Worley said, according to CNN.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called the incident a "reckless and cowardly act." He said, "This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives," according to CNN. Earlier, Baltimore police spokesperson Lindsey Elridge said that Baltimore police officers are at the site of a "mass shooting incident" in the South Baltimore area, CNN reported. Elridge said the incident took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue.

Taking to Twitter, Baltimore Police in a tweet stated, "Baltimore Police Department is on scene of a mass shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District. Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO are on scene. Media Staging Area will be located at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue." Earlier in June, at least three people including a woman were killed and five others sustained injuries in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, CNN reported.

Police were called to the area near 57th St. and Prospect Ave. around 4:30 am local time on Sunday because initial reports suggested there was a sizable crowd of individuals in a parking lot, it said. Police later determined five other people had arrived at various hospitals by ambulance or private vehicle with "non-life threatening injuries," CNN reported citing an official news release of the police. (ANI)

