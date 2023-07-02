Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon, Indian Navy to conduct joint maritime surveillance patrols

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 19:19 IST
Indian Navy and Royal Australian Air Force officials (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon will be conducting joint maritime surveillance patrols this week with the Indian Navy to enhance maritime capabilities and build maritime domain awareness, Australian High Commission said on Sunday. "Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon will conduct joint maritime surveillance patrols this week with our Indian Navy mates. As top-tier security partners, India & Australia will continue to work together to enhance our maritime capabilities and build maritime domain awareness," the statement by Australian High Commission read.

Last year also, a Royal Australian Air Force (RAFF) P-8A Poseidon aircraft was deployed to India under a combined India-Australia maritime surveillance initiative. Previously, IN P8I aircraft had operated from Darwin, Australia in April 2022 and undertaken coordinated ops with RAAF P8A in Northern Australian waters.

A 'Joint Guidance for the Australia - India Navy to Navy Relationship' was signed between the Indian Navy and Royal Australian Navy on August 18, 2021. Subsequently, the 'Terms of Reference for the Conduct of Navy-to-Navy Talks' was signed on September 29, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

