Pakistan: TTP 'operative' killed in firing in Lakki Marwat

A Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) 'operative' was killed in a firing incident in the Naourang district of Lakki Marwat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported. According to ARY News, motorcyclists in the Naourang area opened fire on the banned TTP operative named Orangzib alias Amiri,

The cause behind the attack is not known yet. However, according to Police sources, the TTP operative lost his life in the attack and two others were injured. The body and injured were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Previously, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan's Punjab police claimed to have killed two terrorists connected with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a shootout. According to the CTD spokesperson, the terrorists were plotting an attack on law enforcement forces when they were neutralised, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)