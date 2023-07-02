Left Menu

Pakistan: Chaman jailbreak highlights poor condition of facilities

The recent jailbreak incident in Pakistan's Chaman region has shed light on the poor and decrepit condition of facilities in the country that has not undergone renovation since their construction.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 19:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The recent jailbreak incident in Pakistan's Chaman region has shed light on the poor and decrepit condition of facilities in the country that has not undergone renovation since their construction. The jail administration said on Sunday that both the Balochistan government and the home department were informed multiple times about the feeble situation of the jail facility in Chaman, Geo News reported.

The incident happened last week, where 17 prisoners broke loose after attacking the jail officials. The administration said the facility was almost a century-old jail and had not undergone renovation since its construction.

"Many inmates have pushed down security fences around the barracks," Geo News quoted the officials. The officials added that there were no closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were de the facility, and even watch towers could not be built to protect the jail and barracks.

The administration shared that one officer and two officials were assigned to jail security on the day of the incident. Police said the incident occurred as the prisoners attacked the officials while exiting their barracks for Eid ul Adha prayers, Geo News reported.

They added that the prisoners snatched a weapon from a jail official and escaped. The barrack in charge said that the escaped prisoners are accused of offences under Section 302 (punishment of qatl-i-amd) and other serious crimes.

Meanwhile, the jail authorities said that the prisoners had opened fire with the same Kalashnikov they had snatched from the officer standing outside the facility's main gate, Geo News reported. (ANI)

