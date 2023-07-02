Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes Tonga

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck 134 km NW of Neiafu, Tonga on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The earthquake took place at 10:27:43 (UTC) at a depth of 225.0 km.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of it was found at latitude 17.853°S and longitude 174.937°W, respectively. No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)