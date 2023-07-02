Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes Tonga

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 has striked 134 km NW of Neiafu, Tonga on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 19:50 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes Tonga
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tonga

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck 134 km NW of Neiafu, Tonga on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The earthquake took place at 10:27:43 (UTC) at a depth of 225.0 km.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of it was found at latitude 17.853°S and longitude 174.937°W, respectively. No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematurity

Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023