Three terrorists killed in gun battle with security forces in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan

Three terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region of Dera Ismail Khan, Dawn reported citing the military's media affairs wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying on Sunday. According to the media wing, the weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

According to the report, the assassinated terrorists were still actively participating in different terrorist activities against security personnel, police, and innocent citizens. They were also "highly wanted for conducting a raid on a police check post in Kulachi on April 11, 2022, which resulted in the martyrdom of five brave police constables" according to the statement, reported Dawn.

The operation in Dera Ismail Khan comes amid an increase in terrorist activity across the country, particularly in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan broke its ceasefire with the government in November. As the law and order situation in Pakistan continues to deteriorate, a day ago, a police constable was also injured in a hand grenade attack at Quetta's "smart" police station. (ANI)

