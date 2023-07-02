Left Menu

Taiwan announces visa-free entry for Philippines nationals until July 2024

Taiwan has announced a one-year extension of visa-free access for Filipino nationals, including those from Thailand and Brunei, Manila-based media and news company PhilStar reported.

02-07-2023
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Taiwan has announced a one-year extension of visa-free access for Filipino nationals, including those from Thailand and Brunei, Manila-based media and news company PhilStar reported. The visa-free status, which was supposed to expire on July 31 has been extended until July 31, 2024 now.

On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed the extension, citing the need to revitalise mutual bilateral exchanges in the post-pandemic environment. "After evaluating the effectiveness of the above convenience measures over the past years and considering the need to revive mutual bilateral exchanges and tourism in the post-pandemic era, participating agencies decided to extend the trial visa-free entry measure for one year for nationals of Thailand, Brunei, and the Philippines from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024," Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

To benefit from visa-free entrance, Filipino travellers must meet certain prerequisites prior to their journey. These include verification of lodging, contact information for their host or sponsor in Taiwan, and enough travel funds to cover their expenses throughout their stay, PhilStar reported.

Filipino visitors can stay in Taiwan for up to 14 days under the visa exemption programme. Individuals holding diplomatic, official, or service passports, on the other hand, are not permitted to enter the country without a visa. (ANI)

