2 killed, 168 injured in traffic accidents in Afghanistan

The incidents involved reckless driving and occurred in various parts of the province; two people were killed on the spot, and 168 were wounded; some of the injured are in critical condition, according to the local media outlets.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 07:25 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 07:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least 2 people were killed, and 168 others were injured in traffic accidents in the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan, during the Eid days, Khaama Press reported. The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan.

The incidents involved reckless driving and occurred in various parts of the province; two people were killed on the spot, and 168 were wounded; some of the injured are in critical condition, according to the local media outlets. The injured people were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

As per unconfirmed data, more than a dozen had been killed and over 300 others injured in traffic accidents nationwide. Earlier, two people were killed in a traffic accident in the Surkhrod areas of the eastern province of Nangarhar, as per Khaama Press.

According to local officials, the incident occurred after a freight truck and motorcycle collided. Three people were killed in a Badakhshan province, Kofaab district road accident.

Meanwhile, at least 33 people have died, and 45 others were injured in several traffic accidents in various parts of the country, including Sar-e-pul, Bamyan, and Zabul province, before Eid Days. As per officials, the current increase in traffic accidents is directly related to reckless driving, unpaved roads, poorly maintained vehicles, and a failure to follow traffic laws. (ANI)

