Karachi police arrests 3 for stealing valuables from drug rehabilitation centre

The Karachi police on Sunday arrested three men for allegedly stealing valuables from a drug rehabilitation centre recently set up by the Jafaria Disaster Management Cell (JDC) in Karachi's Korangi district, Dawn reported.

The Karachi police on Sunday arrested three men for allegedly stealing valuables from a drug rehabilitation centre recently set up by the Jafaria Disaster Management Cell (JDC) in Karachi's Korangi district, Dawn reported. Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tariq Nawaz confirmed the arrests to Dawn. "The police conducted a raid at 100 Quarters Street in Korangi and apprehended three suspects namely Raheel, Ali and Zubair," he said.

As per officials, the suspects stole valuables, including grills and pipes, worth Rs 1 million from the centre. He said the valuables along with one Mazda truck and 50 wheelchairs have been recovered from their custody. "The JDC has established the centre for rehabilitation of drug addicts," Nawaz said.

He said the robbery took place on the third day of Eidul Azha (Saturday). Subsequently, a first information report was registered against the suspects at the Zaman Town police station. The FIR invoked sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Nawaz said the police arrested the suspects within a few hours of the crime, adding that their criminal record was being checked. Armed robbers continued to strike the metropolis during the Eid holidays without any fear, depriving a large number of people of their cash, cell phones and other valuables, as per Dawn. (ANI)

