13 children killed by suspected measles outbreak in Sudan's displacement camps

At least 13 children have died in recent weeks during a suspected measles outbreak at internal displacement camps in Sudan's White Nile state, amid conflict between the country's two warring factions, according to an international medical NGO on Sunday, CNN reported. Sudanese branch of Medecins Sans Frontiere (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders, said: "The situation is critical. Suspected measles and malnutrition in children are the most urgent health problems."

MSF Sudan in a series of tweets said: "Sudan's White Nile state is receiving increasing numbers of people fleeing the conflict. Nine camps are hosting hundreds of thousands, mainly women and children." The NGO from June 6 to 27, treated 223 children with suspected measles in White Nile camps, it said, with 72 - including the 13 who died - admitted to two clinics it supports.

"We are receiving sick children with suspected measles every day, most with complications," MSF Sudan tweeted. According to the NGO, it received a total of 3,145 patients to the two clinics in the month of June, adding, "as more people arrive, there's an urgent need to increase assistance, scale up services like vaccinations, nutritional support, shelter, water & sanitation."

"The rainy season is approaching, and we're concerned about a rise in waterborne diseases and malaria endemic to the area," MSF Sudan warned. There has been a steep rise in Sudanese refugees since fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on April 15. Nearly 2.8 million people have fled, according to data from IOM, the UN Migration Agency, CNN reported. (ANI)

