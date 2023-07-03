Left Menu

Belgian couple arrested for tobacco smuggling

A couple from Belgium, Yehuda and Yehudit Weiss, stand accused of attempting to smuggle hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of tobacco products into Israel through Ben-Gurion International airport.

03-07-2023
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 3 (ANI/TPS): A couple from Belgium, Yehuda and Yehudit Weiss, stand accused of attempting to smuggle hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of tobacco products into Israel through Ben-Gurion International airport.

According to the allegations, the couple passed through the green customs lane at the airport intended for people with nothing to declare upon their arrival in Israel last week. There, they were stopped and asked by the customs inspector to put their luggage through the x-ray device at which point authorities say they found packs of foreign-made cigarettes and 1,430 units of heating tobacco in their luggage.

The contraband was said to be worth about 400,000 Shekels ($108,000), the total taxes on which is about 250,000 Shekels (USD 68,000). (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

