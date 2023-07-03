Left Menu

COP28 will promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor International President

President of Jusoor International for Media and Development Mohamed Al Hammadi has affirmed the need to achieve climate justice globally, especially with the adverse shifts that human life continues to experience due to climate change.

Geneva [Switzerland], July 3 (ANI/WAM): President of Jusoor International for Media and Development Mohamed Al Hammadi has affirmed the need to achieve climate justice globally, especially with the adverse shifts that human life continues to experience due to climate change. Speaking at the 53rd Regular Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), he expressed his confidence that the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which the UAE will host next November in Expo City Dubai, will act as a leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide.

Al Hammadi underscored the importance of the UNHRC's untiring efforts to achieve climate justice and protect the world from climate change, stressing the need to work on protecting the basic rights of people, which have been significantly affected by negative climate practices and policies. The President of Jusoor International for Media and Development asserted that it is important to leverage the opportunity presented by the UAE's hosting of COP28 to deliver conclusive decisions that enhance climate justice globally and ensure the unbiased and equal protection of the rights of people, in a way that proves the commitment of all countries to advancing the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement objectives.

The meetings of the 53rd Regular Session of the UNHRC are held throughout June and July 2023 and feature interactive dialogues aimed at spotlighting key issues related to human rights around the world, including climate change and climate justice. (ANI/WAM)

