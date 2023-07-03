Left Menu

Series of domestic violence cases in China lead country's youth to question marriage: Report

The police in Dongying city in a statement on Tuesday said a 37-year-old man had been detained after he hit and crushed his 38-year-old wife to death over "family disputes." The case was still under investigation, it added.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 07:32 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 07:32 IST
Series of domestic violence cases in China lead country's youth to question marriage: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A series of high-profile domestic violence cases in China has led young Chinese to question marriage, according to CNN. This includes a killing carried out in broad daylight that was captured on video and circulated widely on social media.

The killing in the eastern province of Shandong came to widespread public attention on Monday after footage filmed by a witness was posted online. The man in the video is seen repeatedly driving a car over a woman, later identified by police as his wife. On multiple occasions the man exits his car to check whether the woman is still alive, before continuing the attack.

The police in Dongying city in a statement on Tuesday said a 37-year-old man had been detained after he hit and crushed his 38-year-old wife to death over "family disputes." The case was still under investigation, it added. By Wednesday morning, the attack had become the top trending topic on China's Twitter-like Weibo, racking up 300 million views.

Many were appalled by the level of cruelty on display in the attack, which follows two other high-profile domestic violence and homicide cases involving women victims that have caught public attention. Last month, a man in the southern province of Guangdong stabbed his wife and her sister-in-law to death. The wife had reportedly suffered years of domestic violence and was planning on a divorce, her family told state media outlet The Paper, as per CNN.

Another case emerged last week involving a woman in the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu who said she had spent eight days in an intensive care unit after being attacked by her husband in a hotel room in April, because he found out she was applying for divorce and a protection order in court, according to state media reports. The case came to light after the woman posted about her case on social media, where she said he had attacked her 16 times during their two years of marriage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023