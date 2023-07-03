Left Menu

Russian forces gain ground near eastern Ukrainian town of Svatove: Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar

"Fierce fighting is taking place there. The enemy is attacking Bilohorivka and Serebrianka."

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine's deputy defense minister on Sunday said Russian forces have gained some ground near the eastern Ukrainian town of Svatove, CNN reported. The defence official Hanna Maliar in a Telegram post said: "Fierce fighting is taking place there. The enemy is attacking Bilohorivka and Serebrianka."

She was referring to two smaller villages south of Svatove. The eastern town, which is located in the Luhansk region, has long been regarded as a key target for Ukrainian forces. It is situated along key Russian supply routes, so any eventual recapture of the town would have important strategic implications for Ukraine, as per CNN.

"Heavy fighting" continues along the entire eastern front line, with Russia attacking in several directions. The cities of Avdiivka, Marinka and Lyman are among them, Maliar said, echoing a report from the Ukrainian military Saturday. Maliar said that while Ukrainian fighters are moving forward along the southern flank in the Bakhmut area, having "partial success," Russia has moved two air assault regiments to the northern flank and the fighting continues.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he's afraid to lose bipartisan support from the United States, following what he called "dangerous messages coming from some Republicans", CNN reported. Zelenskyy in a news conference with Spanish media in Kyiv on Saturday, said: "Mike Pence has visited us, and he supports Ukraine. First of all, as an American, and then as a Republican."

"We have bipartisan support. However, there are different messages in their circles regarding support for Ukraine. There are messages coming from some Republicans, sometimes dangerous messages, that there may be less support," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

