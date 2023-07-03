Left Menu

US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen to visit China this week to deepen communication

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 08:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 08:13 IST
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, will travel to China from July 6 to 9 to deepen the communication between the two countries, the US Department of the Treasury said. As per the statement, released on Sunday (local time), Yellen will discuss a range of issues, including global macroeconomy and financial developments with Chinese officials.

Yellen's long-anticipated trip is part of a push by President Joe Biden to deepen communications between the US and China, to responsibly manage the relationship, communicate directly about areas of concern, and work together to address global challenges. "In an April speech, Secretary Yellen laid out three principles guiding America's economic relationship with the PRC. The United States proceeds with confidence in our long-term economic strength thanks to our historically strong recovery and the investments the Biden Administration is making in America's productive capacity," the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement.

"First, we seek to secure our national security interests along with those of our allies and to protect human rights through targeted actions that are not intended to gain economic advantage. Second, we seek a healthy economic relationship with China that fosters mutually beneficial growth and innovation and expands economic opportunities for American workers and businesses. Finally, we also seek to cooperate on urgent global challenges like climate change and debt distress," it added. Notably, this is the second visit from a US official within a month.

Earlier, on June 18, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in China and met President Xi and the former raised concerns about Beijing's human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, as well as individual cases of concern, the US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement. Blinken also stressed that the US will continue to work with its allies and partners to advance its vision for a world that is free, open, and upholds the 'rules-based international order'.

The top US diplomat during his two-day visit to Beijing, met President Xi Jinping, Director of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Office Wang Yi, and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang from June 18 to 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

