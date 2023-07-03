Pakistan: Two army personnel killed in gunfight in Balochistan's Hoshab

Two Pakistan army personnel were killed during a gunfight with terrorists in Hoshab region of Pakistan's Balochistan, ARY News reported citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Pakistan military's media wing said that two army personnel Major Saqib Hussain and Naek Baqir Ali Bahadri were killed and one sepoy suffered injuries after the terrorists attacked the Combat Patrol party. ISPR said that security personnel remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of soldiers will further strengthen their resolve.

According to military's media wing, the 31-year-old Major Saqib Hussain belonged to district Sangarh Sindh is survived by parents and wife while 26-year-old Naek Baqir Ali hailed from district Dadu left behind wife and a three-year-old daughter, ARY News reported. Earlier on July 2, three terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security personnel in Kulachi region of Dera Ismail Khan. The military's media affairs wing said that the security personnel conducted an intelligence operation in Dera Ismail Khan and three terrorist were gunned down in the exchange of fire.

According to armed forces media wing, the killed terrorists were involved in the killing of five police personnel and other state activities. Army and explosive material were recovered from the killed terrorist possession, according to ARY News report. Earlier on July 2, four security personnel were killed after unidentified gunmen attacked a checkpost in the Sherani district of Pakistan's Balochistan. Police officials said that the assailants opened fire on the checkpost and killed four personnel, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.According to the police official, one attacker was killed in the retaliatory firing.

The police official said that a search operation was started in the area after the incident. Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has condemned the attack, according to Geo News report. Abdul Qudus Bizenjo said, "Terrorists cannot demoralise security forces with cowardly acts." He further said that "the sacrifices of the security forces are a torch for the nation." Bizenjo said that the security forces are ensuring the security of the nation with firm determination and courage.

Earlier on Saturday, at least one police officer was injured in an attack on Smart Police Station Civil Lines Quetta after an attacker threw a grenade into the station and escaped from the spot, the report said. As per the Geo News report, Pakistan has experienced a wave of terrorist attacks in the past few months. The Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS), a think tank in Islamabad, said that the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan rose by 27 per cent last year in comparison to 2021. (ANI)

