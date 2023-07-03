Left Menu

Two Pakistan Army personnel killed in exchange of fire in Balochistan's Kech

A Pakistani army major and soldier, on Sunday night, were killed in an exchange of fire with people, whom the official termed "terrorists," in Balochistan's Kech district.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 10:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 10:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two Pakistani Army personnel, including a Major, were killed in an exchange of fire with "terrorists" in the country's Balochistan's Kech district, Dawn reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). As per the ISPR, the security forces started the operation on Sunday after receiving credible intelligence about the movement of a gang of "terrorists."

While establishing blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, a party of terrorists opened fire on the security forces. As a result of the heavy exchange of fire, Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali were killed, while another soldier got injured, the ISPR said.

"Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart such attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan. Resultantly, the follow-up operation to nab the perpetrators of the attack continues in the area," the ISPR said in a statement. The incident took place hours after death of four security personnel in simultaneous attacks on three checkpoints in the Sherani district.

Earlier on Sunday, four security personnel were killed after unidentified gunmen attacked a checkpost in the Sherani district of Pakistan's Balochistan, as per Geo News. Police officials said that the assailants opened fire on the checkpost and killed four personnel, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

According to the police official, one attacker was killed in the retaliatory firing. The police official said that a search operation was started in the area after the incident. Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has condemned the attack, according to a Geo News report. Abdul Qudus Bizenjo said, "Terrorists cannot demoralise security forces with cowardly acts." He further said that "the sacrifices of the security forces are a torch for the nation." Bizenjo said that the security forces are ensuring the security of the nation with firm determination and courage.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attacks on the posts in a statement issued by its spokesman, reported Dawn. (ANI)

