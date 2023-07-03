Left Menu

BJP is govt of delivery, others just of speeches: Jaishankar on 9 years of Modi govt

"Real changes are taking place under the leadership of PM Modi. Development does not mean just laying a foundation stone and forgetting about it. People should be getting its benefits," Jaishankar said.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Emphasising that 'delivery' is the most important part of development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that while Bharatiya Janata Party is the "government of delivery", others are just "government of speeches". Speaking to the reporters, Jaishankar said, "Real changes are taking place under the leadership of PM Modi. Development does not mean just laying a foundation stone and forgetting about it. People should be getting its benefits. And people know about the delivery, because the whole development process can be summed up in word 'delivery'".

"This is the government of delivery, and other governments are just the government of speeches. We have faith that the people will see the deliveries and identify the difference," he added. Jaishankar made this remark while addressing the National Institute of Technology (NIT) students as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing the students, he said that India needs people who are technology-enabled and can present the country's side and help in building its image. "We need those kinds of people who are future-oriented, technology-enabled, and those who have an understanding of the world, and can present our side and help us in contributing in building our image," said Jaishankar.

EAM also pointed out that in the last 9 years, everyone has seen that the big changes in the world are initiated by India. He also pointed out that the ideas and decisions of PM Modi have an impact. (ANI)

