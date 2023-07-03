Left Menu

Prime Minister's Office plans to spend billions on infrastructure projects

The Prime Minister's Office published its "Infrastructure for Growth 2023" plan for 228 infrastructure projects throughout the country with a total cost of 433 billion Shekels (USD 117 billion), whose construction has actually begun or will begin between the years 2023-2027 (the projects that appear in the publication are projects that have been given budgetary approval or for which there is budgetary certainty).

The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu's government said the plan's publication is an expression of its "extensive efforts" in infrastructure and increasing labour productivity, recognizing that they are a "key growth lever" for the economy and a means of reducing disparities.

Director General of the Prime Minister's Office Yossi Shelli commented, "Infrastructure development is one of the most important and central generators of economic growth for the Israeli economy. A broad investment in infrastructure is necessary to increase labour productivity in the Israeli economy, maximise the State of Israel's economic potential and strengthen its economic and political power."

