Pakistan: Lahore reports increase in demand for electricity amid soaring temperatures

As temperature shoots in the second largest city of Pakistan, Lahore, the Electric Supply Company of the city called LESCO has reported an increase in the demand for electricity, according to ARY News. The country's electrical demand is 22200 megawatts, while total production is 19000 megawatts, resulting in a shortage of up to 3200 megawatts, a LESCO spokesperson said.

However, many areas of Lahore are experiencing three-hour power outages, while citizens in rural regions are enduring three to four-hour load shedding. According to ARY News, a spokesperson for the Lahore Electric Supply Company stated that load shedding is being applied on line failure feeders. This technique tries to prioritise locations with the highest levels of electricity theft and technical losses, guaranteeing a fair distribution of available power resources, ARY News reported.

Moreover, the spokesman also mentioned that the total demand for LESCO is 3600 megawatts, while the demand for the electricity supply is 3500 MW, leading to a shortfall of 100 megawatts. People in Pakistan's Punjab are compelled to brave prolonged outages in the sweltering summer. This comes due to a sudden increase in electricity demand amid heatwave-like conditions which has damaged a huge number of transformers.

The massive damage to transformers due to an overloaded power transmission and distribution system caused a huge financial loss to several power distribution companies (Discos), especially the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), in Punjab, according to official sources, reported Dawn. (ANI)

