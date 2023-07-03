Left Menu

Pakistan: Lahore reports increase in demand for electricity amid soaring temperatures

As temperature shoots in the second largest city of Pakistan, Lahore, the Electric Supply Company of the city called LESCO has reported an increase in the demand for electricity, according to ARY News.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 21:40 IST
Pakistan: Lahore reports increase in demand for electricity amid soaring temperatures
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

As temperature shoots in the second largest city of Pakistan, Lahore, the Electric Supply Company of the city called LESCO has reported an increase in the demand for electricity, according to ARY News. The country's electrical demand is 22200 megawatts, while total production is 19000 megawatts, resulting in a shortage of up to 3200 megawatts, a LESCO spokesperson said.

However, many areas of Lahore are experiencing three-hour power outages, while citizens in rural regions are enduring three to four-hour load shedding. According to ARY News, a spokesperson for the Lahore Electric Supply Company stated that load shedding is being applied on line failure feeders. This technique tries to prioritise locations with the highest levels of electricity theft and technical losses, guaranteeing a fair distribution of available power resources, ARY News reported.

Moreover, the spokesman also mentioned that the total demand for LESCO is 3600 megawatts, while the demand for the electricity supply is 3500 MW, leading to a shortfall of 100 megawatts. People in Pakistan's Punjab are compelled to brave prolonged outages in the sweltering summer. This comes due to a sudden increase in electricity demand amid heatwave-like conditions which has damaged a huge number of transformers.

The massive damage to transformers due to an overloaded power transmission and distribution system caused a huge financial loss to several power distribution companies (Discos), especially the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), in Punjab, according to official sources, reported Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

Pak police arrest senior TTP commander in Punjab province

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockies; Tennis-Medvedev says all-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest' and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: 10th-inning blast lifts Tigers over Rockie...

 Global
4
Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore, three arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023