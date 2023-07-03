Left Menu

Pak PM advisor Kayani criticises PTI for bringing country on verge of bankruptcy

Kayani mentioned that Pakistan's economic growth rate had only been negative once since 1952, specifically in 2019-20 under the PTI's administration.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 22:37 IST
The Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar for bringing the country on the verge of bankruptcy and said accused him of reducing the growth rate to a negative 0.94 per cent by 2019-20, according to The Express Tribune. Kayani mentioned that Pakistan's economic growth rate had only been negative once since 1952, specifically in 2019-20 under the PTI's administration.

He highlighted the previous government achievements and mentioned that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had left a growth rate of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18, whereas, PTI sank the growth rate to a negative 0.94 percent by 2019-20, as per The Express Tribune. Moreover, Kayani also criticised the PTI for four years of persistent inflation that had burdened the nation.

He also accused the former ruling party of piling the highest debt in the history of Pakistan and failing to honour commitments and agreements with the IMF which has ultimately pushed the country towards default. However, Azhar took to Twitter earlier and asserted that Pakistan's economic growth rate plummeted to a negative six percent, accompanied by a tripling of inflation during his tenure under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, reported The Express Tribune.

He also lamented the return of power outages and the collapse of industries, indicating the dire state of affairs. Moreover, he expressed distress and suggested that the PDM has lost all hope except for resorting to undemocratic conspiracies and repressive measures. According to him, their (PDM) actions have transformed them into a symbol of hatred among the people and have further exacerbated the challenges they face, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

