Man stabbed by Palestinian in Bnei Brak

The Israel Police stated that Monday evening an Arab resident of the Palestinian areas reportedly stabbed a man with a knife on Khai Tayib Street in the city of Bnei Brak.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 23:24 IST
Man stabbed by Palestinian in Bnei Brak
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Jerusalem [Israel], July 3 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police stated that Monday evening an Arab resident of the Palestinian areas reportedly stabbed a man with a knife on Khai Tayib Street in the city of Bnei Brak.

The wounded man who was lightly wounded was taken to Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center in the city. Police arrested the suspect (age 14) and suspect the attack was one of terror.

The victim's age and identity were not revealed. Bnei Brak is a predominantly ultra-orthodox city, located on the central Mediterranean coastal plain in Israel, just east of Tel Aviv. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

