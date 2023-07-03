Left Menu

India, UK electric propulsion technical workshop held in New Delhi

An India-UK electric propulsion technical workshop was held in New Delhi to foster collaboration, exchange knowledge, and explore the exciting possibilities in the field of electric propulsion, the Ministry of Defence said.

India-UK electric propulsion technical workshop held in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
An India-UK electric propulsion technical workshop was held in New Delhi to foster collaboration, exchange knowledge, and explore the exciting possibilities in the field of electric propulsion, the Ministry of Defence said. For exploring the exciting possibilities in electric propulsion, the workshop was organised in the national capital today.

The day-long workshop was co-chaired by Rajeev Prakash, Joint Secretary (Naval Systems) from the Indian side, and Commodore John Voyce, Naval Base Commander Portsmouth from the UK side, the press release of Ministry of Defence read. The workshop provided an important venue for academics, researchers, and industry professionals from both countries to gather, share views, and engage in meaningful discussions about developing electric propulsion for ships.

The interaction and discussions provided a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter, paving the way for collaboration and exchanging ideas, the press release added. During the workshop, both sides expressed their commitment to forging strong defence ties and exploring avenues for joint research, technology transfer, and strategic partnerships. (ANI)

