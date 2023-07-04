Pakistan: Man shoots two daughters in honour killing incident in Kasur

Kasur district of Punjab was shaken by an alleged honour killing after a father fatally shot her two daughters, reported ARY News. The man (father), identified as Saeed, opened fire at his two daughters in the Haveli Nathowali area over honour. As a result, the girls died on the spot.

The father fled the crime scene after killing them, as per ARY News. According to the police, the bodies have been moved to the district hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the search for the man has been going on. Earlier this week, a similar incident took place where a 12-year-old boy killed his mother in the name of honour.

According to details, the incident took place in the neighbourhood of Gujranwala's satellite town, reported ARY News. The police said in a statement that the deceased was walking down the street and the boy opened fire at her leaving her dead on the spot while injuring another woman who was identified as his aunt, as per ARY News.

However, the injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital for her treatment. Meanwhile, the boy confessed to the murder and was later arrested by the police. (ANI)

