50,000 tourists visit ancient, recreational places of Afghanistan's Bamiyan in 4 days

Nearly 50,000 domestic tourists have visited the ancient, recreational places of Afghanistan's Bamiyan in the last four days, according to local officials in the province, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

A local official said that: "From the first day of Eid until four days later, 50,000 domestic tourists visited tourist attractions of Bamiyan province." Some tourists that came from other provinces said they came for Bamiyan's ancient and recreational places.

A Kabul resident, Sifat Ullah, said: "People wish to come to Bamiyan and visit Band e Amir because it has good views and weather." "Security is good in Bamiyan and also there are ancient and recreational places. it's a good place for holidays," said a Paktia resident Hamedullah.

Meanwhile, a number of tourists demanded that officials of the Islamic Emirate provide more facilities in the recreational and historic parts of this province. "Prices are so high here compared to other provinces and hotels are not standard and need to be rebuilt," said Mohammad Ewaz, a Samangan resident, as per TOLO News.

"There are some things that need to be done in Band e Amir, our wish is to implement some things so that facilities are provided for more people," said Mustafa, a Kabul resident. Band e Amir in Bamiyan, with an area of 41,000 hectares of land, was introduced as the first national park of Afghanistan in 1388 (solar year). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)