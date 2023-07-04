Left Menu

50,000 tourists visit ancient, recreational places of Afghanistan's Bamiyan in 4 days

"From the first day of Eid until four days later, 50,000 domestic tourists visited tourist attractions of Bamiyan province."

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 08:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 08:20 IST
50,000 tourists visit ancient, recreational places of Afghanistan's Bamiyan in 4 days
Representative Image (Source: pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Nearly 50,000 domestic tourists have visited the ancient, recreational places of Afghanistan's Bamiyan in the last four days, according to local officials in the province, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

A local official said that: "From the first day of Eid until four days later, 50,000 domestic tourists visited tourist attractions of Bamiyan province." Some tourists that came from other provinces said they came for Bamiyan's ancient and recreational places.

A Kabul resident, Sifat Ullah, said: "People wish to come to Bamiyan and visit Band e Amir because it has good views and weather." "Security is good in Bamiyan and also there are ancient and recreational places. it's a good place for holidays," said a Paktia resident Hamedullah.

Meanwhile, a number of tourists demanded that officials of the Islamic Emirate provide more facilities in the recreational and historic parts of this province. "Prices are so high here compared to other provinces and hotels are not standard and need to be rebuilt," said Mohammad Ewaz, a Samangan resident, as per TOLO News.

"There are some things that need to be done in Band e Amir, our wish is to implement some things so that facilities are provided for more people," said Mustafa, a Kabul resident. Band e Amir in Bamiyan, with an area of 41,000 hectares of land, was introduced as the first national park of Afghanistan in 1388 (solar year). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023